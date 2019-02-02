Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 48,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,936. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

