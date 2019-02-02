WEC Energy Group (WEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Major chunk of WEC Energy’s electricity production is generated from coal fired units and some coal units could attract emission regulation, making it uneconomical to maintain and operate. The Company’s dependence on financial performance of its subsidiaries to meet its obligation is a concern. In the last 12 months, WEC Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry. Courtesy the improving economic condition, the company continues to witness an increase in customer volume. Its long-term investments in infrastructure projects will help to meet higher demand and improve service reliability. Strategic acquisitions are going to be accretive to WEC Energy’s performance. The company will benefit from the completion of the Modernization plan in 2021.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,135. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $75.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $10,509,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,864,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

