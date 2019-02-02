Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In related news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

