Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $645,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,223 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 7,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

