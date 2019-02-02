We Are One Seven LLC Invests $58,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000.

BATS BBJP opened at $22.43 on Friday.

