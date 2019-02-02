We Are One Seven LLC Invests $55,000 in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wageworks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Wageworks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wageworks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Wageworks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,968,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 198,624 shares during the period.

WAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Wageworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE:WAGE opened at $31.85 on Friday. Wageworks Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

