We Are One Seven LLC Invests $51,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 887,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 887,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 269.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,388,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,538,000 after acquiring an additional 304,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $63,810,000.

NYSE FND opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 140,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $4,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

