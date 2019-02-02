Watchstone Group (WTG) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:WTG opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. Watchstone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.28).
Watchstone Group Company Profile
