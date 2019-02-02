Watchstone Group (WTG) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:WTG opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. Watchstone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.28).

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

