Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $96.25.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,338 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

