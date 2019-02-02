Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Position Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,571 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Washington Prime Group worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $99,793.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,233 shares of company stock worth $620,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

WPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

WPG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/washington-prime-group-inc-wpg-position-decreased-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.