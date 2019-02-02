Warren B. Kanders Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Clarus Corp (CLAR) Stock

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $15,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Clarus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 28th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

