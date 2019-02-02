Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-sold-by-mastrapasqua-asset-management-inc.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.