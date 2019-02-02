Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 387,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $38,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,084,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,281,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $125,246,045.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,060,188.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,818,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,286,815 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/walmart-inc-wmt-shares-sold-by-northwest-wealth-management-llc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.