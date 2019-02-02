Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

