Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:WDR opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $179,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

