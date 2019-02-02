Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.31 Million

Brokerages expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report $276.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.82 million to $277.80 million. Waddell & Reed Financial posted sales of $294.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

WDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $179,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 255.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 815,669 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,556,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,311,000 after buying an additional 424,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,848,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

