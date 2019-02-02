W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $292.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $247.17 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.01.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-shares-sold-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.