Vsync Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Vsync has a market cap of $166,910.00 and $5.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vsync coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Vsync has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024412 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004134 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Vsync can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

