Vital Therapies (VTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vital Therapies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Vital Therapies stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.65. Vital Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 134.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 310,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 148,016 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

