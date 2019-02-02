Virtu Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 756,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,211,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $425,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,971 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.08 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/virtu-financial-llc-invests-201000-in-amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-stock.html.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.