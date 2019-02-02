Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $147,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO opened at $44.93 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $49.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/virtu-financial-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-ishares-global-100-etf-ioo.html.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.