Virginia National Bank Sells 6,123 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Virginia National Bank decreased its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up about 9.6% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 551.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWDP. TheStreet lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $74.12.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

