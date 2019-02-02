Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Village Super Market worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 136,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 45.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA opened at $27.38 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $386.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $401.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

