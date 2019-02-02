VeThor Token Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (VTHO)

VeThor Token (CURRENCY:VTHO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One VeThor Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VeThor Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $132,525.00 worth of VeThor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeThor Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeThor Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.01861803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00195373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00204727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029182 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00414500 BTC.

About VeThor Token

VeThor Token’s official message board is medium.com/@vechainofficial . VeThor Token’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial . The Reddit community for VeThor Token is /r/Vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeThor Token’s official website is www.vechain.org

Buying and Selling VeThor Token

VeThor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeThor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeThor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeThor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeThor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeThor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.