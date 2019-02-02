Versum Materials (VSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2018 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect Versum Materials to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Versum Materials has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Versum Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VSM opened at $36.98 on Friday. Versum Materials has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,500 shares of company stock worth $989,765. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

