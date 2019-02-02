Vericel (VCEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vericel to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 50,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 8,711 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $149,654.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,939.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,336 shares of company stock worth $1,949,861. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vericel by 17.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

