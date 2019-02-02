Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 67,458 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Newell Brands worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,943,000 after purchasing an additional 295,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

