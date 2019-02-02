Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 37,600 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5,608.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,593,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,515,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 289.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 953,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 76.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,329,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 577,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $568.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

