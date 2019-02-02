Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 21,200 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Essent Group worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,140,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,445,000 after acquiring an additional 759,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,638,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,089,000 after buying an additional 214,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,946,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,383,000 after buying an additional 461,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,309,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

ESNT opened at $40.51 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

