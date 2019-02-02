Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 62,500 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.57% of QEP Resources worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,890 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 7,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE QEP opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

