Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 653.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-position-cut-by-valeo-financial-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.