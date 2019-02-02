Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) Stake Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/vanguard-mega-cap-value-etf-mgv-stake-decreased-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.