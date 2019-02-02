Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 143.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

VUG stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

