Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 201,310 Shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.64% of MBIA worth $83,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000.

NYSE MBI opened at $9.60 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 73.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 218.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 358,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $3,605,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 918,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,555. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

