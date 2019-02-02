Vanguard Group Inc Has $15.99 Million Position in Regional Management Corp (RM)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $3,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 44.21 and a current ratio of 44.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Has $15.99 Million Position in Regional Management Corp (RM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/vanguard-group-inc-has-15-99-million-position-in-regional-management-corp-rm.html.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.