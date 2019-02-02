Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 360,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 584.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk-shares-bought-by-banque-pictet-cie-sa.html.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.