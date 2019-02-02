VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1,442.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,645. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

