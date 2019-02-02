VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $47.88.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

