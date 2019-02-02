VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (HYD)

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

HYD stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $63.12.

