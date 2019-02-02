VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 368,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

