ValuEngine Lowers Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $19.39 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

