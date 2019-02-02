ValuEngine Lowers ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ESE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a positive rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ESE opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.02. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

