ValuEngine Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 112,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,462.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

