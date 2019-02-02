ValuEngine Downgrades QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Sell

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.03%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 9,048 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $524,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,189 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

