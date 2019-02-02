ValuEngine Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Sell

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.09. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $75,766.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,676.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

