Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

