Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 279 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in BP by 25.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BP by 42.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,577,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,387,000 after buying an additional 270,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $41.34 on Friday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

