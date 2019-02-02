Utilitywise (UTW) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 593,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

About Utilitywise (LON:UTW)

Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.

