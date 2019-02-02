US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,936 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.99% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on USX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

