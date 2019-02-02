Unitil (UTL) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 110650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.10 million.

Get Unitil alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 89,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 142,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $731.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/unitil-utl-hits-new-12-month-high-on-strong-earnings.html.

About Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.